The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their 2019 Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at their administrative offices at 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.

The January 2019 Board Meeting, will be held immediately following the Organizational Meeting. The Finance and Facilities Committee will hold their January meeting on Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.