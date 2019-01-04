Health Care Camp scheduled

The Fulton County Health Center will host its 22nd Health Care Camp on Sunday, Jan. 20, 1-4:30 p.m., for students in grades 9-12.

The camp will include discussions on health care culture and careers and ways students can gain skills before college. There will also be an educational tour of the facility, and an exploration of the “patient experience.”

Health Care Camp is also the gateway to volunteer and job shadowing opportunities at FCHC. The camp is free, but limited to the first 10 students who register.

Contact Mary Gautz at 419-330-2695 or at mgautz@fulhealth.org to register.

