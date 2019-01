LAMONI, Iowa – The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2018 fall term have been announced, and David Williams of Wauseon has been named to the President’s List.

Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.

Ashland

Katelynn Echler of Delta, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing during Ashland University’s Winter 2018 commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15. Echler majored in Nursing.