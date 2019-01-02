First baby of 2019 rings in New Year

Introducing Charles Arthur Shock, who defied his due date to make an appearance as the first baby born at Fulton County Health Center in 2019. Charles entered the world Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 22 1/2 inches. His mother is Wauseon native Monica Meiring, now of Defiance, his father Dylan Shock of Defiance. Grandparents are Gerald Meiring of Wauseon and Tena Shock of Defiance. Great-grandmother is Cheryl Shock. Charles Arthur was named for his great-grandfather, Charles, who died in 2005, and has his grandfather’s middle name, Arthur. He is the first boy among five girls born to Monica’s sisters.

Introducing Charles Arthur Shock, who defied his due date to make an appearance as the first baby born at Fulton County Health Center in 2019. Charles entered the world Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 22 1/2 inches. His mother is Wauseon native Monica Meiring, now of Defiance, his father Dylan Shock of Defiance. Grandparents are Gerald Meiring of Wauseon and Tena Shock of Defiance. Great-grandmother is Cheryl Shock. Charles Arthur was named for his great-grandfather, Charles, who died in 2005, and has his grandfather’s middle name, Arthur. He is the first boy among five girls born to Monica’s sisters. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_new-year-s-baby.jpg Introducing Charles Arthur Shock, who defied his due date to make an appearance as the first baby born at Fulton County Health Center in 2019. Charles entered the world Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 22 1/2 inches. His mother is Wauseon native Monica Meiring, now of Defiance, his father Dylan Shock of Defiance. Grandparents are Gerald Meiring of Wauseon and Tena Shock of Defiance. Great-grandmother is Cheryl Shock. Charles Arthur was named for his great-grandfather, Charles, who died in 2005, and has his grandfather’s middle name, Arthur. He is the first boy among five girls born to Monica’s sisters.