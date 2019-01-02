Breaking down ‘brick walls’ at Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. Members and visitors should bring their genealogy mysteries or “Brick Walls” to get help in finding solutions. If you have any good genealogy tips, please bring those to share as well. If you would like help to begin your family history search, please bring names, dates and any other information you have.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta schools are cancelled for severe weather, the meeting will also be cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.