Census: Ohio population slowly growing

The population of Ohio continues to grow, but not as quickly as many southern and western states, according to estimates released by the U.S. Cenus Bureau in December.

The estimates showed a population increase of 0.2 percent in Ohio from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018. Nationally, the increase was 0.6 percent.

Ohio remained the seventh most populous state, with an estimated 2018 population of 11,689,442. It gained 25,313 residents between 2017 and 2018.

Nevada and Idaho were the nation’s fastest-growing states between 2017 and 2018. The populations of both increased by about 2.1 percent in the last year alone. Following Nevada and Idaho for the largest percentage increases in population were Utah (1.9 percent), Arizona (1.7 percent), and Florida and Washington (1.5 percent each).

Population declines were also common, with losses occurring in nine states and Puerto Rico. Nine states that lost population last year were New York (down 48,510), Illinois (45,116), West Virginia (11,216), Louisiana (10,840), Hawaii (3,712), Mississippi (3,133), Alaska (2,348), Connecticut (1,215), and Wyoming (1,197).

“Many states have seen fewer births and more deaths in recent years,” said Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. “If those states are not gaining from either domestic or international migration they will experience either low population growth or outright decline.”

Nationally, natural increase (the excess of births over deaths) was 1.04 million last year, reflecting 3,855,500 births and 2,814,013 deaths. With fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing, natural increase has declined steadily over the past decade. In 2008, natural increase was nearly 1.8 million, based on National Center for Health Statistics data).

