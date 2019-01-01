Revamped tax bill easier to decipher

The confusion that came each year with the Fulton County real estate tax bill has been reduced, thanks to a bit of clarification.

The county treasurer’s office collaborated this year with its tax bill vendor and the county auditor’s office to make the form more understandable. Now the bill will come with a guide to make it more user friendly.

“We kind of keep getting the same recurring questions,” Fulton County Treasurer Char Lee said of the bill. “We tried to redesign the layout so those fields were more obvious to people.”

To aid taxpayers who need help deciphering the bill’s information, the treasurer’s office will offer a facsimile of the bill with areas numbered 1 through 32, and corresponding numbered explanations of what the specific areas depict. The facsimile will be available on the office’s website and as printed copies in the office.

As examples, individual numbers on the facsimile represent, among other things, the type of property shown, the legal owner of the property, the property’s value, and the effective tax rate after state credit reductions.

Lee said the new version of the real estate tax bill isn’t a total makeover of the previous bill design but clarifies what the recipient is looking at. She said it was decided over the summer to revamp the bill with assistance from the county auditor’s office and designers at Dayton Mailing. The treasurer’s office also reviewed samples of real estate tax bills from other Ohio counties for inspiration.

“It was time to give it a fresh look. We hope this will make it easier for people,” Lee said.

She said the major change in the bill was moving the taxpayer mailing address to the bottom of the form, making more space available for clearer explanations. Additionally, codes were added to improve post office delivery.

Unfortunately, the real estate tax bills were delayed this year from their usual mailing deadline of Dec. 15. Lee said that’s because tax rates weren’t received from the state until Dec. 20. The bills were expected to go out on Monday.

The revamped Fulton County real estate tax bill. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_tax-form.jpg The revamped Fulton County real estate tax bill.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

