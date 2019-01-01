Variety of programs planned at Swanton Public Library

Several programs are planned at the Swanton Public Library as 2019 begins.

Yoga Schedule

Mixed Level Hatha Yoga I & II will be held on Mondays, the 7th, 14th, and 28th from 10:15-11:45 a.m. These sessions are slightly more advanced, providing an opportunity to expand participants’ skill levels. Class fee is $10 per session.

Hatha Yoga Basics will be offered on Thursdays, 3rd, 10th, and 17th, 24th, and 31st from 10:15-11:45 a.m. Class fee is by donation, and proceeds benefit the library.

Chair Yoga will be offered on Thursdays the 3rd, 10th, and 17th, 24th, and 31st from 2-3 p.m. Class fee is $5 per session.

Janet Amid

Janet Amid is returning to the SPL for the sixth year. On Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 7-8 p.m., Toledo’s favorite astrologer will talk about astrology, dreams, and her own predictions for 2019. Five audience members will also receive a ‘mini astrological profile.’ This program is free, but registration is required. So stop in, call 419-826-2760 or register at swantonpubliclibrary.org.

Adult Book Club

The Book Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 7-8 p.m. November’s title will be “The Family Next Door” by Sally Hepworth. This is a suburban mystery-thriller about long-kept secrets, neighbors who aren’t what they seem, and the drama that always erupts in small communities. This book is suggested for fans of “The Flight Attendant.”

Copies in various formats are available behind the circulation desk. But don’t wait—copies are limited. Registration is not required for the book club and all are invited.

Canvas Painting

Donna Mills will be at the library to ring in the New Year. The first full moon of January was once known as the Wolf Moon, and thus the inspiration for this month’s subject.

Paint your own winter wolf on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. This class is open to all skill levels, but designed for absolute beginners. Children eight years and older welcome accompanied by an adult.

Class fee is $25 per person, but all supplies are provided. Room is limited. Call, stop in, or register through the library website.

Movie Discussion

The SPL Movie Discussion Group will tackle a science fiction film to ring in the New Year. January’s title is “Bladerunner 2049,” the sequel to the 1982 classic based on the book “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep” by Philip K. Dick.

Fans of hard science fiction and social commentary won’t want to miss this one. The discussion will be Jan. 23 from 7-8 p.m.

Copies will be available behind the circulation desk and can be checked out for one month. Copies are limited.

Cardmaking

The cardmaking classes return on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. Anna Geis will be back after her winter break to teach you how to make three cards on a theme — All You Need is Love. Each card will have a different subject, so don’t feel like you need a Valentine to take advantage of this class.

Class fee is $6 per person, but all supplies are provided. Please register through the website, in person, or over the phone as room is limited for this class.

Writers’ Meetings

The library is delighted to announce that it will be hosting not one, but two monthly writers meetings. These meetings will still begin at 7 p.m., but will be held on the first and the third Thursdays of every month.

Join local writers to share your work and receive feedback, exchange tips, or even just to network. All skill levels welcome. January’s meetings will be Jan. 3 and 17 from 7-8 p.m.. No registration necessary.

Ongoing Programs

The local chess group has changed some of their meeting times. As of December 2018, the Chess Club meets at the SPL on Wednesday afternoons at 3 p.m. However, their weekend meetings are unchanged—they still meet Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m. Players of all skill levels are invited.

The month of January will be long and cold—so what better way to keep warm than by joining us for our month knitting classes. Head to SPL on Wednesdays, the 2nd, the 16th, and the 30th at 6:30 p.m. Beginners are encouraged, as well as anyone interested in picking up knitting or crochet. Don’t be shy, the ladies and gentlemen in the knitting group will be more than happy to help you learn!