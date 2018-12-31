A look back at 2018 continues

Highlights of 2018 in Fulton County continue.

JULY

James Ramey of Toledo was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Delta resident Amanda Mangas.

James Dennis, the 25-year executive director of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, was fired by the facility’s board of trustees, which said it lost confidence in his abilities.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved the school district’s rental of a portion of the former Ohio Department of Transportation building.

The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension celebrated its centennial.

A groundbreaking was held for “The Farmhouse,” a community hub for Metamora-Evergreen area.

Monica Betz was named the 2018 Wauseon Homecoming Queen.

AUGUST

A regional strategy was proposed by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization that would open up development opportunities for Fulton County.

The Village of Metamora celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Sauder Village in Archbold partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, the Nature Conservancy and the ODNR Division of Wildlife to covert about 30 acres of farmland into a wetlands area.

The City of Wauseon updated its code to keep possession of drug paraphernalia illegal.

Dan Curtis was appointed the new principal of Evergreen High School, replacing Josh Clark.

The M Star Hotel in Wauseon closed its doors after 58 years in business.

The site of the former Upper Crust restaurant in Wauseon reopened as Sully’s Bakery and Bistro.

In light of his appeals process, the Ohio State Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for James Worley, the convicted killer of Metamora resident Sierah Joughin.

Fulton County Commissioners raised questions over whether the county should tap into the multi-state Michindoh aquifer for its water supply.

SEPTEMBER

Four-year-old Jayse Carter was declared a hero after using the Messenger app on a phone to report that his grandmother, Brenda Carpenter of Wauseon, had collapsed.

Wauseon Zion Methodist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Fulton County school districts generally performed well during the 2017-18 academic year, according to annual report cards released by the Ohio Department of Education.

The Wauseon Rollercade, a city staple for decades, was reopened under new management after being closed for several months.

The hours of a Pike-Delta-York school resource officer were cut after a failed agreement between the school district and the Delta Police Department.

OCTOBER

First Universalist Church of Lyons celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Year-long $3.8 million renovations began on the Fulton County Courthouse.

Four County Career Center in Archbold celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Evergreen Community Library director Jan Dominique retired after 27 years of service.

MetalX, a new state-of-the art metal scrap processing plant being constructed in Delta, opened for limited business.

A mock active shooter event was held at Wauseon High School Oct. 30 through a joint effort by local police and emergency services. It was the first such practice in a Fulton County school district.

NOVEMBER

Swanton Public Library honored both Rheba Burtch and Dan McQuade for 50 years service as trustees at a dinner and recognition ceremony.

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta, District 81 State Representative Jim Hoops, and District 47 State Representative Derek Merrin, and District 1 Senator Rob Colley retained their seats. Issue 8, a referendum for a municipal electric utility for the Village of Delta, was soundly defeated, 840-295.

The Archbold Blue Streak boys soccer team brought home its first-ever state title after winning the Division III championship.

Jayson Selgo, a 2001 Archbold High School graduate, was named the district’s new superintendent, replacing Aaron Rex.

Goll Woods State Nature Preserve in Archbold received an historical marker from the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio.

The Fulton County portion of the controversial NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline was reportedly near completion.

The Swanton Planning Commission approved a revised site plan for Swan Creek Crossing, a new senior apartment building.

The Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce named Debbie Sauder David the village’s 2018 Citizen of the Year.

A house and a trailer on the property of James Worley, convicted killer of Metamora resident Sierah Joughin, were razed at the direction of Joughin’s mother, Sheila Vaculik, who was awarded Worley’s property in a civil suit.

DECEMBER

Sauder Village in Archbold began construction on Phase Two of its 1920s Main Street Community attraction.

A Swanton area man’s video of making his daughter walk to school after she was kicked off a school bus for bullying went viral.

Due to harsh weather, the Village of Swanton announced the closure of Garfield Avenue at the bridge would be extended until spring.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools held a grand opening for its new administration building.

Three arrests were made in connection with numerous thefts from vehicles in Fulton County.

Fulton County Commissioners gave final approval for the annexation of 38 acres of land to the Village of Delta. It will be used for future expansion of the new MetalX business under construction.

John Poulson, longtime Pettisville High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, was named a finalist for Ohio Ag Teacher of the Year.

Wauseon City Council said it wanted more input into the activities and decisions of the Wauseon Recreation Association.

Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 231, also known as “Sierah’s Law.” Named for local murder victim Sierah Joughin, the legislation will allow for the creation of a database of violent offenders living in the state.

Kasich also signed House Bill 58, requiring the Ohio Department of Education to offer school districts a cursive writing curriculum within language arts.

