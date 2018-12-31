County unemployment rate up slightly

Fulton County’s unemployment rate was up slightly in November, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The November rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, was 3.9 percent. That is up from 3.8 percent in October. In November 2017, the rate was also 3.9 percent.

Out of a labor force of 22,400 in the county, it is estimated that 900 are unemployed, according to the data.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2018 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.1 percent in Monroe County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 64 counties, increased in 19 counties, and did not change in five counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.1 percent in November.

Six counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Holmes, 2.8 percent; Auglaize, 2.9 percent; and Delaware, Putnam, and Wyandot, 3.0 percent.

Seven counties had unemployment rate s above 6.0 percent in November. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Ottawa, 6.9 percent; Noble, 6.6 percent; Adams, 6.5 percent; Meigs, 6.3 percent; Scioto, 6.2 percent; and Pike, 6.1 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November 2018, unchanged from October 2018. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,200 over the month, from a revised 5,643,700 in October to 5,648,900 in November 2018, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 263,000, down 3,000 from 266,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 18,000 in the past 12 months from 281,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9 percent in November 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October, and down from 4.1 percent in November 2017.

The unemployment rate in Fulton County bumped up slightly to 3.9 percent in November. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Nov-2018-JObless.jpg The unemployment rate in Fulton County bumped up slightly to 3.9 percent in November. Ohio DJFS graphic

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

