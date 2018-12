The minimum wage will be increasing again in 2019 in the State of Ohio. It will go up 25 cents to $8.55 per hour.

The minimum wage does not apply to tipped employees, those under 16 and those that work for employers who gross less than $314,000. Tipped employees must make a minimum of $4.30 per hour and the others must earn at least the current federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour.