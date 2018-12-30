Change to senior center sites announced

The Fulton County Senior Center has announced a change with the Archbold and Fayette sites. Beginning Jan. 2, Archbold Senior Center will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Fayette Senior Center will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Archbold Senior Center is located at the Scout Cabin in Ruihley Park. The Fayette Senior Center is located in the Family Life Center, 306 E. Main St.

Both sites are open for activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a program at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. New seniors are welcome anytime. Reserve your lunch at least 24 hours in advance by calling 419-337-9299.