NAMI meeting will focus on a holistic approach to mental health

While counseling and medications are used to treat mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar and anxiety disorders and schizophrenia, holistic therapies can complement those approaches and support improved mental health.

Such therapies will be explained and discussed at the January 8 meeting of NAMI Four County. The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center.

Rose and Matt Hollo will explain the mind-body-spirit connection and why the holistic approach to health can lead to a more complete treatment of the person which, in turn, can result in better outcomes.

Rose Hollo has B.A. in holistic health, teaches yoga and is a reiki master. Matt Hollo, an LPCC, has been a mental health professional since 2011. He has worked as a counselor in a variety of out-patient and inpatient settings, including an integrated community health setting. He owns Deep Roots Wellness, LLC, in Defiance.

The Hollo’s presentation will be an overview on the holistic approach to treating mental health issues; however, they stress the importance of having a qualified mental health professional to diagnose, treat and prescribe medications that may be needed.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI’s mission is to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, to provide free family and community education programs, to offer peer led support groups for family members and persons with a mental illness, and to lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

NAMI Four County generally meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. A different behavioral health topic is presented each month and all meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.

For more information about NAMI Four County, please visit the group’s web site: www.namifourcounty.org.