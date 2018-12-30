Wauseon Council clears 2018 slate

A special meeting of Wauseon City Council held last Thursday tied up some business ends before the new year began.

Councilor Shane Chamberlin began proceedings with a report that the city’s Personnel Committee approved a merit increase Dec. 21 for Clerk of Council Andrea Gerken. The increase had been recommended by Council President Jeff Stiriz, who was excused from Thursday’s meeting.

During a handful of first readings of legislation, Council agreed to forego three readings and pass on emergency:

• An ordinance for the annual appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year ending 2019;

• A resolution to amend the annual appropriations ordinance by authorizing Director of Finance Jamie Giguere to increase/decrease certain line account appropriations with various funds listed within 2018;

• A resolution allowing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter an agreement with Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. to provide $50,000 in life insurance to each full-time city employee, and voluntary insurance coverage for dental, vision, and life, effective Jan. 1, 2019;

• A resolution adjusting the compensation plan’s wage scale to reflect the Consumer Price Index.

Following an executive session, Council approved a resolution to approve an annual wage increase for full-time, non-union city employees.