ODA announces 2019 fair dates

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture last week released the official dates for the 2019 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Fulton County Fair will be Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2019 fair season on June 10, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 12 with the Fairfield County Fair.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.