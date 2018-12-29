Christmas program presented

Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students recently presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the Career Center work with the children as part of their lab experience. Shown during the program with Santa Claus are front row, from left, Kennedy Blue (Holgate); Giuliana Zetter (Toledo); Camila Zetter (Toledo); (MIDDLE – LEFT TO RIGHT) Zane Reed (Napoleon); Laiklin Evers (Napoleon); Zachary Norden (Napoleon); Dylan Boyer (Wauseon); Brennan Vandock (Delta); Micah Helberg (Napoleon); Elowyn Custer (Wauseon); and back row, Santa Claus; Blake Schroeder (Bryan); Jordan Inkrott (Delta); Katelyn Flanary; Bella Schoonover (Defiance). The preschool is run under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor Susan Myers along with Preschool Staff Person Katelyn Flanary and Education Aide Jennifer Hutchison.

Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students recently presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the Career Center work with the children as part of their lab experience. Shown during the program with Santa Claus are front row, from left, Kennedy Blue (Holgate); Giuliana Zetter (Toledo); Camila Zetter (Toledo); (MIDDLE – LEFT TO RIGHT) Zane Reed (Napoleon); Laiklin Evers (Napoleon); Zachary Norden (Napoleon); Dylan Boyer (Wauseon); Brennan Vandock (Delta); Micah Helberg (Napoleon); Elowyn Custer (Wauseon); and back row, Santa Claus; Blake Schroeder (Bryan); Jordan Inkrott (Delta); Katelyn Flanary; Bella Schoonover (Defiance). The preschool is run under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor Susan Myers along with Preschool Staff Person Katelyn Flanary and Education Aide Jennifer Hutchison. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_FourCountyChristmas.jpg Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students recently presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the Career Center work with the children as part of their lab experience. Shown during the program with Santa Claus are front row, from left, Kennedy Blue (Holgate); Giuliana Zetter (Toledo); Camila Zetter (Toledo); (MIDDLE – LEFT TO RIGHT) Zane Reed (Napoleon); Laiklin Evers (Napoleon); Zachary Norden (Napoleon); Dylan Boyer (Wauseon); Brennan Vandock (Delta); Micah Helberg (Napoleon); Elowyn Custer (Wauseon); and back row, Santa Claus; Blake Schroeder (Bryan); Jordan Inkrott (Delta); Katelyn Flanary; Bella Schoonover (Defiance). The preschool is run under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor Susan Myers along with Preschool Staff Person Katelyn Flanary and Education Aide Jennifer Hutchison.