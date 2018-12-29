Community providing meals following tragedy

The Swanton community is coming together to help the children of a man who recently died in a vehicle crash. Ryan Shanly of Swanton passed away on Dec. 21 after being struck by a vehicle while clearing debris from the road.

Among those who survive Shanly are two daughters who attend Swanton Schools. A meal train has been set up by middle school teacher Kevin Heintschel to help provide the family food in the wake of this tragedy.

Visit https://mealtrain.com/zv48qo if interested in helping out or for more information.

Also, in lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Shanly’s daughters at UBS Financial Services, 5757 Monroe St., Sylvania.