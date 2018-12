Kroger has issued a recall for some shrimp products due to a potential health hazard. The product may be under-cooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Costomers who purchased any of the recalled items should not eat the product. They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Visit https://bit.ly/2CCyvr1 for a full list of products included in the recall.