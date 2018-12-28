Swanton Board honors Omey, Szalapski

A pair of commendations highlighted the Swanton Board of Education meeting last week.

Teacher Todd Omey was honored by the Board for his quick actions coming to the aid of a student in distress. Archery was being practiced at the middle school during physical education class when a student was noticed to be in distress due to a seizure, said Superintendent Chris Lake.

“He kept a cool head and really cared for him,” Lake said of Omey. “I am proud of you, Todd.”

Also, Swanton student Audrey Szalapski was commended for being named the 2018 Fulton County State Farm Teen Distracted Driving Awareness Billboard Campaign winner. Her artwork will be displayed on four billboards in Fulton County. Fulton County Safe Communities received the grant from State Farm to make the contest possible and conducted the contest.

Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to proceed with the renewal of the district’s 0.75 percent income tax. The renewal is slated to be on the ballot in May.

The tax is set to expire at the end of 2019 if the renewal is not approved by voters. It makes up 11 percent of the general fund revenue for the school district.

“We know what we’re going to need and it’s critical (to funding),” said district treasurer Joyce Kinsman.

The Board also accepted donations to the district. They included $500 each from J.L. Mechanical Services, Mark Smigelski, and Savage and Associates to the girls basketball team fundraising account. Other donations were $300 from Scottdel to the girls basketball team fundraising account, $50 from Robert and Kelly Truckor to prom, $500 from Lee Anne and Robert Schaller to prom, and $161.24 from Ohio Pyle Prints to the high school principal’s fund.

Also, the Board approved multiple personnel items, including Jay LeFevre as a high school substitute principal through May 31, 2019, at a rate of $325 per day. Others approved included Eric Slink, sound and lighting advisor; Jessica Bohnenkamp, student teacher; Kerri Rochelle, recreation winter cheer director; and Colleen Abbott, recreation boys and girls basketball director.

The 2019-2020 school calendar was approved. The first day for students will be Aug. 20, with a last day of May 29.

The holiday break will be Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Spring break will be April 6-13. Graduation is slated for May 24.

Todd Omey was honored last week for his quick actions coming to the aid of a student. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_20181219_183503-2-_ne2018122022427359.jpg Todd Omey was honored last week for his quick actions coming to the aid of a student. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor This billboard by Audrey Szalapski will appear at various locations in Fulton County to warn drivers about the dangers of texting and driving. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Billboard-Distracted-Driving.jpg This billboard by Audrey Szalapski will appear at various locations in Fulton County to warn drivers about the dangers of texting and driving. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Audrey Szalapski was honored last Wednesday by the Swanton Board of Education and presented a check by Karen Pennington, right, of Fulton County Safe Communities for being selected the Teen Distracted Driving Awareness Billboard Campaign winner. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Szalapski-honored.jpg Audrey Szalapski was honored last Wednesday by the Swanton Board of Education and presented a check by Karen Pennington, right, of Fulton County Safe Communities for being selected the Teen Distracted Driving Awareness Billboard Campaign winner. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Proceeds with income tax renewal request