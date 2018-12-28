Nine Ohio motorists killed over Christmas weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nine deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018 Christmas weekend, according to provisional statistics.

Three fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and three were related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The five-day reporting period began at midnight Friday, Dec. 21 and ran through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 25. The number of fatalities is the same as during the 2017 holiday weekend, but lower than 2016, when 14 people were killed in traffic crashes.

One of those fatalities was in southeast Fulton County.

Troopers made 4,600 traffic enforcement contacts including 404 OVI arrests, 164 drug arrests, and 635 safety belt citations. In addition, the OSHP made 10,001 non-enforcement contacts including 2,148 motorist assists.

In Fulton County, there were two arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two for safety belt violations, and 44 non-enforcement contacts. There were no drug arrests.

There were 110 Ohio State Highway Patrol incidents in Fulton County over the time period. Franklin County had the most with 622 and Lucas County was fourth with 436.

“Troopers were highly visible this weekend encouraging motorists to drive safely,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend. We ask that you do the same every time you get behind the wheel.”

Year-to-date, there were at least 1,046 confirmed fatalities on Ohio’s roads in 2018, a 10 percent decrease over the same time the previous year.