Businesses donate to Delta Community Fire Department

Nature Fresh Farms and North Star Bluescope Steel recently donated $1,000 each to the Delta Community Fire Department. This money will be used to replace outdated and worn out safety equipment used to protect the responders when working in hazardous environments.

There has been growth in the Delta community as existing businesses expand and new businesses move in. With this growth, the local safety services see an increase in incident volume as well.

With growth also comes a need to keep up with funding demands. The Delta Community Fire Department explores all avenues when it comes to generating revenue.

A press released noted the fire department’s sincere appreciation for the support of local companies as well as the citizens they work hard to protect.