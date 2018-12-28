Men sentenced in heroin cases

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Brandon Rivera, 28, of Archbold pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Jan. 31, 2018, he possessed heroin.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay court costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment; complete the Drug Court program; be taken into custody and housed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at The Renewal Center in Napoleon, and successfully complete the program and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.

Jacob Olson, 27, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin, two counts of trafficking in heroin, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. On or about Nov. 29, 2017, he possessed heroin. On or about Nov. 6, Nov. 10, and Nov. 29 of 2017 he sold or offered to sell heroin and methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison for both cases. He was also ordered to pay fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and prosecution costs.