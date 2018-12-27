Arps 50th anniversary

Elroy and Shirley Arps announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Elroy Arps married Shirley Neuenschwander on Dec. 28, 1968, at Zion United Methodist Church in Wauseon, with Rev. Alvin Myrice officiating.

Elroy was employed at Seco Manufacturing and Fulton Industries before retiring in 1991. Shirley was a nurses aid at the former Northwest Care Center, retiring in 1985.

They have two children, John (Cindy) Arps and Adam Arps; and four grandchildren, Zach (Ashley), Austin, Levi, and Ian; and three great-grandchildren.