Fulton County 4-H volunteers recognized

Each year, the Fulton County 4-H program recognizes the volunteers at an Advisor Banquet for their contributions and years of service.

Special recognition in various categories is awarded to those individuals who exemplify the qualities and support of the program or have gone above and beyond.

2018 Friend of 4-H: Duane Gordon. A United Parcel Service employee for more than 20 years, Gordon is a longtime helper of the county’s 4-H program, with a reputation as a “sure fire” volunteer. He can be spotted around the county fairgrounds throughout the year assisting with improvement projects and activities.

Gordon has been married to his wife, Mary, for 30 years, and has two daughters. He is known to volunteer when he isn’t on the job.

2018 Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Steve Fenicle. As a 10-year member of the county’s 4-H program, Fenicle was active with the Junior Fair Board and as a camp counselor. He served as 4-H King in 1988, and as Junior Fair King in 1989.

As an adult, Fenicle became a 4-H advisor, and served as head advisor for four years for the Incredible Clovers club. He is currently president of the 4-H Advisory Council and a 4-H camp adult staffer, volunteering at the camp in several capacities for 37 years. He is also a member of the Friends of Camp Palmer, and has attended the Ohio Volunteer Conference in Columbus, serving there on the silent auction committee.

Outstanding Community

Service Clubs

Goats and “Udder” Things — Linda Bollinger; Hoppin’ N’ Trottin’ – Kim Baker; Pike Kountry Kids – Cindy Harris; Pike X-L — Jim Savage; Roamin Country Raisers, Etc. — Ann Kirkum & Shelly Morrin.

Honor Clubs

4-H Gainers and Leaders — Jenny Herr; Country Achievers — Alicia Keller; Fulton 4-H Connection — Heather Wilson; Goats and “Udder” Things — Linda Bollinger; Hoppin’ N’ Trottin’ – Kim Baker; Nifty 4-Her’s – Joan Rubel; Roamin’ Country Raisers, Etc. — Ann Kirkum & Shelly Morrin.

Advisors Recognized for their years of service:

5 Years

Jennifer Baker, Tammy Burkholder, Brad Lumbrezer, Michael Miller, Mark O’Neil, Sr. , Cassidy Smith.

10 Years

Tracy Blaylock, Ryan Eberly, Michael Fahrer, Jennifer Ruetz.

15 Years

Trish Andre, Liz Gombash-Marks, Mark Miller, Janna Short, Sam Short.

20 Years

Christina Henricks, Lisa Smithmyer.

25 Years

Mike Sattler, Randy May Sattler.

30 Years

Wayne Dinius, Debra Krauss, Virginia Lumbrezer.

35 Years

Pam Henricks, Cecilia Nartker.

42 Years

Joyce Nofziger.

44 Years

Paula Jean Savage.

45 Years

Joe Miller.

47 Years

Bonnie Cicora.

52 Years

Jim Savage.