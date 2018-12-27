Fulton County schools recognized by ODE

The State Board of Education of Ohio this month recognized 28 districts and 310 schools for earning an overall grade of “A” on the 2017-2018 Ohio School Report Cards. Any Ohio school or district is eligible for the Overall A Award if it received an A on its overall grade.

Area schools recognized were Archbold Elementary School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Elementary School, and Wauseon Primary School.

In addition, 70 districts and 226 schools received the Momentum Award for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Evergreen Middle School and Pike-Delta-York Middle School were recognized locally.

“Every day, Ohio’s schools do the challenging but rewarding work of educating our students and building the future of our state,” said State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff. “The State Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments.”

Any Ohio school or district is eligible for the Momentum Award if it receives straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which include gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities.