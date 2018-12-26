A look at Fulton County in 2018

The year 2018 in Fulton County saw victories and losses, disagreements and resolutions, prominent anniversaries, new businesses opened and established ones closed, instances of caring and hope, and justice served in the matter of several crimes.

JANUARY

A cold snap continued, with temperatures dipping below zero.

A study revealed that only two opioid deaths were recorded in Fulton County in 2017, much lower than the state average.

Wauseon welcomed new City Council members Steve Schneider and Harold Stickley.

Fulton County began the task of centralizing its record system.

Toledoan Jeshua Gilmore was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison after being convicted of charges that included shooting Fulton County Deputy Jeremy Simon. Gilmore’s accomplice, Skye Thibodeaux, was given 30 months in prison.

Jim Hoops was selected to replace Rob McColley as Ohio’s District 81 state representative. Hoops would represent southeastern Fulton County.

After a long stalemate, the Village of Archbold and German Township forged a six-year fire agreement.

About 30 flu-related hospitalizations were reported in Fulton County.

FEBRUARY

The Ohio Department of Agriculture suggested aerial treatments for the area’s gypsy moth problem.

Identity theft was recognized as an increasing consistent problem in Fulton County.

Wauseon won the Division II State Dual Wrestling Tournament.

Fulton County held its 44th Annual Heart Radiothon over one day at WMTR 96.1-FM in Archbold.

Swanton High School began offering an introductory welding class in cooperation with Swanton Welding and Machine Co.

Michael Thomson was named the seventh president of Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

Evergreen Community Library in Metamora decided to ask voters to approve its first-ever operational levy request.

The Wauseon Board of Education suspended its pay-to-play policy for sports and extra-curricular activities during the 2018-19 school year.

Fulton County joined other Toledo water customers as interested parties of a proposed regional water authority.

MARCH

Fulton County Realtors reported a shortage of available housing and rental properties.

Swanton Village Council accepted the resignations of fiscal officer Karla Sexton and James Reckner, superintendent of public service.

A stalemate over a proposed State Route 66 realignment project sparked joint work sessions between the Village of Archbold, German Township Trustees, and Fulton County Commissioners.

Wauseon High School Speech and Debate Team members Christian Cantu and Colton Blanton were named champions in a state competition.

Camp Palmer in Fayette honored 40-year employee Chuck Wurth after he died from a tragic fall.

Following a lengthy, often graphic jury trial, James Worley, charged with the abduction and murder of Metamora resident Sierah Joughin in 2016, was found guilty on all counts.

APRIL

Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced convicted killer James Worley to death for the murder of Sierah Joughin.

A grand ball was held in celebration of the new Fulton County Historical Museum on State Route 108 which opened May 5.

Wauseon was again named a Tree City USA.

Democrats J. Michael Galbraith and James Neu Jr. and Republicans Todd Wolfrum and Bob Kreienkamp competed with Congressman Bob Latta for his Fifth District seat. Monclova Township Trustee Barbara Lang challenged District 47 State Representative Derek Merrin. District 81 State Representative Jim Hoops was challenged by Putnam County Republican Party Chair Thomas Liebrecht.

Musical acts Big & Rich and Rick Springfield were named as the star attractions at the 2018 Fulton County Fair.

Members of the Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which includes Fulton County, contributed more than $11,000 to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

MAY

Jim Dennis, executive director of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into questionable conduct.

Rebecca Goble was named director of the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.

Quiz teams from Pettisville and Evergreen high schools tied for 23rd place at a National Association of Quiz Teams competition in Chicago.

Oakley, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever, became the new therapy dog for Wauseon schools, following the death of Kramer, the district’s longtime therapy dog.

Fulton County unveiled “On the Trails of Fulton County,” a promotional guide.

Saturating rainfalls delayed corn and soybean planting in county fields.

The Swanton area was designated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to receive gypsy moth treatments.

Pike-Delta-York students attended the Global Finals of Destination Imagination in Tennessee.

The new Wauseon community pool missed an anticipated Memorial Day grand opening.

Kolb and Son, a century-old Wauseon business, closed it doors permanently.

Archbold school superintendent Aaron Rex resigns his position for a similar job in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Pettisville eighth grade student Lyla Heising competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

JUNE

Evergreen Local Schools Superintendent Jim Wyse resigned to become superintendent of the Millcreek-West Unity school district. Eric Smola replaces him.

Wauseon’s new pool opened.

Teachers of Swanton Local Schools approved a new two-year contract.

The Fulton County Fairgrounds hosted the annual Relay for Life event and the 74th Annual National Threshers Association Reunion.

Wauseon Safety City celebrated 40 years.

Fulton County school districts learned that questionable practices by Columbus-based charter school Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow cost them a combined total of $1.1 million in state revenue.

Dakota Stamm of Archbold and Julia Smith of Swanton took home state titles from the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships held in Columbus.

Members of the Pettisville quiz team at the national tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Pettisville-Quiz.jpg Members of the Pettisville quiz team at the national tournament. Kalvin Tenney, Ally Sprow, Alexa Tenney, and Ashley Creps from the team Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers took part in the Global Finals of Destintation Imagination. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_DI-photo-2.jpg Kalvin Tenney, Ally Sprow, Alexa Tenney, and Ashley Creps from the team Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers took part in the Global Finals of Destintation Imagination. The Wauseon wrestling team won the Division II State Dual Tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Team-champs.jpg The Wauseon wrestling team won the Division II State Dual Tournament. File photos Lyla Heising https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_lyla-heising.jpg Lyla Heising File photos Christian Cantu and Colton Blanton https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_christian-and-colton.jpg Christian Cantu and Colton Blanton File photos A new pool opened in Wauseon’s Reighard Park. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Wauseon-Pool.jpg A new pool opened in Wauseon’s Reighard Park. File photos Swanton’s Julia Smith won the 2018 state high jump title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Smith-wins-high-jump.jpg Swanton’s Julia Smith won the 2018 state high jump title. File photos

This article looks at the first half of the year. Look in the Jan. 1 Expositor for the second half.

