FCCC hosting Career Night

Four County Career Center will host its annual Career Night Open House on Monday, Jan. 7, from 5-7:30 p.m., at its campus at State Routes 66 and 34, south of Archbold.

The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at FCCC.

Visitors can meet staff members and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the 30 career-technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties. Learn how Four County students stay a step ahead of the competition as they complete their junior and senior years in high school.

On-line enrollment will be available for the 2019-20 school year while guests enjoy refreshments and door prizes throughout the evening.

For more information about this or other FCCC activities, call 419-267-3331 or visit www.fourcounty.net.