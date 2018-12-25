Delta man sentenced for SNAP theft

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Matthew E. Dewitt, 34, of Delta pleaded guilty to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On or about April 19, 2018, to May 4, 2018, he possessed SNAP or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: successfully complete the SEARCH and Drug Court programs; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees; and pay $185.45 restitution to the Fulton County Department of Job and Family Services.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison

Brandon Bailey, 26, of Napoleon previously pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. On Aug. 10, 2018, he did by force trespass in a permanent habitation.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay a $1,000 fine; have no contact with the victims; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; be taken into custody and housed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at the SEARCH program in Bowling Green; and successfully complete the SEARCH program and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison.