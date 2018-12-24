Motorists reminded to drive sober over holidays

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts to remove impaired drivers from roadways in efforts to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

In 2017, there were nine fatal crashes, which resulted in nine deaths during the four-day Christmas holiday. Additionally, three OVI-related fatal crashes resulted in three deaths during the same time. Of the eight fatalities in which safety belts were available, five were unbelted.

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and is another day when people get together and impaired driving can increase.

“During the holiday season, we see an increase in impaired driving,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, OSHP superintendent. “When you designate a sober driver, prevent an impaired friend from driving home, put on your safety belt or put down your phone while driving, you are contributing to safer roads and a safer Ohio.”

In the first 11 months of 2018, there were 288 OVI-related fatal crashes resulting in the deaths of 311 people. This is a decrease of 61 crashes compared to the same period last year. Additionally, troopers have made more than 24,500 OVI arrests.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the OSHP by calling #677.