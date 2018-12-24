Grand jury indicts 21 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Skyler G. Smith, 23, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of obstructing official business. On or about Nov. 22, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly obstructed a public officer in the performance of his official duties, creating a risk of physical harm to another.

Jonathan E. Taylor, 33, of Swanton was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Nov. 25, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Penny F. Martin, 52, of Swanton was indicted on one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Nov. 10, 2018, she allegedly, with purpose to defraud an elderly person, obtained property or services by using a credit card that she knew or had reasonable cause to believe was used in violation of law.

Patrick A. Kolodziejczyk, 32, of Swanton, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Sept. 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Lana J. Stoy, 41, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Sept. 1, 2018, she allegedly possessed heroin.

Tori L. Knicley, 24, of Archbold, was indicted on two counts of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Nov. 20, 2018, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher J. LaPoint, 51, of Swanton was indicted on four counts of violating a protection order. On or about Nov. 24, 2018, Nov. 29, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2018, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him.

Carlos L. Vega, 47, of Cleveland was indicted on two counts of felonious assault. On or about Dec. 2, 2018, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

Kristopher L. Plummer, 40, of Napoleon was indicted on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Dec. 8, 2018, he allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Alberto Lopez-Lopez aka Carlos Alberto Lopez aka Alberto Lopez-Arcos of Wauseon was indicted on one count of breaking and entering. On or about Nov. 10, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure in Wauseon with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Roxanne M. Rupp, 35, of Stryker was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Nov. 17, 2018, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Aaron A. Bowers, 26, of Archbold was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Dec. 7, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Lukas A. Rufenacht, 21, of Archbold was indicted on two counts of vandalism and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about Feb. 26, 2018, he allegedly caused physical harm to property used as a business. He also allegedly caused substantial risk of physical harm to property belonging to an individual.

Mitchel D. Bachman, 20, of Ravenna, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of vandalism and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about Feb. 26-27, 2018, he allegedly caused physical harm to property used as a business. He also allegedly caused substantial risk of physical harm to property belonging to an individual.

William J. Morales, 49 of Wauseon was indicted on one count of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On or about April 17, 2018, to Nov. 20, 2018, he allegedly possessed SNAP benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Ruth Sierra, 48, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On or about April 17, 2018, to Nov. 20, 2018, she allegedly possessed SNAP benefits or WIC benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Eric S. Yingling, 45, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about July 21, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Ramon E. Love, 24, of Toledo was indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On or about May 10, 2018, to May 23, 2018, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. He also allegedly possessed SNAP benefits or WIC benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Torian C. Goings, 23, of Toledo was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits. On or about May 10, 2018, she allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. She also allegedly possessed SNAP benefits or WIC benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Isaiah D. Soloman, 20, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. On or about Sept. 4, 2018, he allegedly transported methamphetamine for sale.

Steven J. Beck, 51, of Archbold was indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Dec. 12, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, allegedly having a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.