COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Erika L. Hernandez, Archbold, other civil.

Christopher Mason, Wauseon, vs. Sabrina S. Hall-Mason, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Fifth Third Bank of Ohio, Cincinnati, vs. Wanda M. Holsinger, Delta, foreclosure.

Chrystal Campbell, Archbold, vs. Sean Campbell, Stryker, termination of marriage with children.

Carrington Mortgage Services, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Jason Hogan, Swanton, foreclosure.

Christine N. Padisak, Delta, vs. Michael J. Padisak, Bryan, termination of marriage with children.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey S. Gillen, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Cincinnati, vs. Jason Fountain, Swanton, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Ronald Stockburger, Archbold, speed, $195.

Matthew A. Graber, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Stephanie A. Stadtfeld, Lyons, failure to control, $195.

Ethan J. Kutzli, Wauseon, license plate light, $130.

Darlene King, Archbold, speed, $195.

Montana R. Carroll, Archbold, speed, $195.

Kali Jo Young, West Unity, speed, $130.

Drake Bowditch, Fayette, speed, $130.

Marlin D. Klopfenstein, Wauseon, safety belt, $86.

Samantha C. Krauss, Pettisville, speed, $195.

Shane W. Allen, Sylvania, speed, $170.

Dylan C. Trejo, Archbold, speed, $130.

Lindsay R. Rosales, Archbold, red light, $130.

Mark R. Short, Stryker, speed, $193.

Madison T. Thompson, West Unity, reasonable control.

Crystal R. Burkholder, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Chad M. Moyer, Fayette, failure to register dog, no dog tag, $369.

Adam R. Spieth, Toledo, speed, $140.

Miguel A. Leal Benhumea, Columbus, speed, no driver’s license, $412.

Breyanna I. Bigley, Defiance, possession of marijuana, $158.

Alan J. Noward, Deshler, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Ryan K. Gorman, Wauseon, false information, $233.

Daniel Day, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $299.

Maria S. Vera-Garza, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs.

Sheena M. Mannel, Fayette, menacing, $193.

Christopher M. Vasvery, Wauseon, driving under suspension, no tail lights, $574.

Clark C. Joughin, Fayette, inducing panic, $268, mental health assessment and aftercare, attend and complete high school, reportable probation for one year, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Elian Martinez, Wauseon, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, $326.

Corbin C. Vonier, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $193 plus costs.

Eric A. Lichtenwald, Archbold, driving across railroad tracks while lights activated, $140.

Janelle D. Jones, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license $243.

Michael J. Adair, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Amanda E. Detrick, Moraine, Ohio, possession of marijuana, $158.

Lucas Williams, Morenci, Mich., right of way, $195.

Tiffany M. Flory, Wauseon, stop sign, $130.

Gregory J. Matheny, Holgate, Ohio, theft, $338, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Justina Schafer, Napoleon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Ryan J. Compton, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $253 plus costs.

Rebeka J. Boltz, Blissfield, Mich., theft, $338, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

April M. Brehm, speed, suspended driver’s license, $359.

Adrianna C. Groves, Wauseon, criminal damaging or endangering, $217 plus costs, $500 restitution, no violations of law for one year.

Charles B. Seel, Liberty Center, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, DIP and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Corunna, Ind., vs. Silas Vance, Wauseon, $2,675.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Corunna, Ind., vs. Brooke Werder, Wauseon, $1,295.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Corruna, Ind., vs. Brenda Mendez, Wauseon, $2,986.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Barnhart, Morenci, Mich., $795.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Teresa Y. Hilton, Wauseon, $813.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Solita P. Bucher, Swanton, $309.70.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Coty Bayes, Morenci, Mich., $3,278.32.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marie E. Duncan, Fayette, $616.22.

Hagerman Family Physicians, Wauseon, vs. Kenneth L. Swietzer, Archbold, $150.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Jamie Drzewiecki, Wauseon, $164.80.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Arthur Heath, Napoleon, $585.50.

Promedica, Sylvania, vs. Emily M. Garcia, Archbold, $2,020.61.

Jeff Richards, Richard’s Repair, Wauseon, vs. Jim and Stacie Duncan, Wauseon, $816.80.

Ally Bank, Columbus, vs. Amber and Julian Molina, Wauseon, $12,941.34.

Marriage Licenses

Pierce R. Riegsecker, 24, Delta, mechanic, and Brooke L. Davies, 25, Delta, unemployed.

Aaron M. Pawlicki, 23, Swanton, retail, and Brooke J. Berry, 22, Swanton, unemployed.

Kevin C. Durbin, 32, Wauseon, machinist, and Shannel L. Gottardo, 28, Wauseon, AR specialist.

Real Estate Transfers

Harpring Consulting LLC to Charles M. and Tiffany A. Moore, 306 Adrian St., Delta, $115,000.

JX2 LLC to Matthew Keefer, 809 Linwood Ave., 811 Linwood Ave., Delta, $177,500.

Paul Murphy to Benjamin J. Grisier, 303 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $16,000.

Ruth Whaley to Vacant Land Now LLC, County Road E, Swanton, $100.

Michael P. and Denise L. McQuinn to Precision AG Services Inc., 7061 County Road 11, Delta, $95,000.

B&H Delta Properties LLC to Brittany D. Frederick, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $60,600.

Jane L. Stiriz to Gregory S. Gable and Lorraine McNeal, 24519 U.S. 20, Fayette, $144,000.

Jane L. Stiriz to Gregory S. Gable and Lorraine McNeal, 613 W. Main St., Fayette, $144,000.

Barbara L. Emanuel to Megan and Randy Gomer, 14049 County Road 10-2, Lyons, $145,000.

Jerry and Susan Smith to Perry L. and Amberlea E. Stultz, 100 Edgewood Ave., Delta, $156,000.

Michael F. and Betsy J. Hicks to Nicholas M. Wines, 716 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $98,000.

Andrew L. Brehm and Nathan A. Brehm to Delta Sanctuary LLC, County Road 5, Delta, $254,917.

Larry D. and Cinda L. Freestone to Tara L. Godsey, 3750 County Road E, Swanton, $112,000.