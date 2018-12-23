Census Bureau offers fun holiday facts

The holidays are a time for gathering and celebrating with family and friends, gift-giving, reflection and thanks. To commemorate this time of year, the U.S. Census Bureau joins in the fun with a list of holiday-related facts and figures from its vast collection of statistics.

Places with festive names include a dozen named Holly — Mount Holly, N.C. (population 15,635), and Holly Springs, Miss. (7,621), among them.

There is also Snowflake, Ariz. (5,753); Santa Claus town, Ind. (2,411); North Pole, Alaska (2,101); Noel, Mo. (1,817); and — remember Santa’s reindeer — Dasher, Ga. (991), and Rudolph, Wis. (424).

Holiday Jobs

The Census Bureau’s American Community Survey collects data on 526 occupations. While it doesn’t count the number of Santa Clauses hired for the holidays, it does count 14 occupations related to sales, starting with marketing and sales managers (863,652 estimated in 2017).

The other 13 sales occupations are shown in this American FactFinder table.

There are 557 locations nationwide that primarily produced dolls, toys and games in 2016. They employed 6,311 workers and paid $281 million in annual payroll.

California led the nation with 90 establishments.

The Monthly Retail Trade Survey, the Annual Retail Trade Survey, and the Quarterly E-Commerce Report work together to produce the most comprehensive data available on retail economic activity in the United States.

The estimated retail sales by electronic shopping and mail-order houses in December 2017: $67 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent from the previous year and the highest estimated total for any month in 2017.

Importing Christmas Decorations

The Census Bureau’s data tool USA Trade Online shows us how much of our Christmas decorations we import:

• $1.7 billion worth of Christmas ornaments from China in 2017. China led the way with 92.1 percent of the U.S. total imports of Christmas ornaments.

• $402.0 million in Christmas tree lights from China in 2017. China led the way with 84.6 percent of the total U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights.