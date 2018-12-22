Area man dies in fatal crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Friday at about 7:46 p.m. in Swancreek Township.

A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Ryan J. Shanly, 40, was stopped in the northbound lane on County Road 2 near County Road C due to debris that fell off of his trailer. A 1997 Jeep driven by Gary Tippie Jr., 28, was stopped in the southbound lane on County Road 2 to assist in picking up the debris.

According to authorities, a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by John B. Whaley IV, 24, was traveling northbound on County Road 2. The 2007 Pontiac struck the Jeep before striking Shanly in the roadway. The Pontiac struck the Dodge Ram and trailer and then overturned.

Shanly was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Tippie received no injuries as a result of the crash. Whaley received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. Assisting the Highway Patrol on scene was Providence Township Fire and Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Swanton Fire and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.