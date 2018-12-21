OSU Extension offers food safety class

The Ohio State University Extension will offer ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification classes in Fulton County in 2019.

Classes of 25 students each will be held Feb. 6-7, April 10-11, June 26-27, Sept. 25-26, and Nov. 20-21, at the OSU Extension office at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Highway 108, Wauseon.

The two-day class in safe food handling is designed for food service managers and employees, or potential employees, wanting the nationally recognized National Restaurant Association ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification. The training will include basic food safety practices, information on microorganisms and principles of the hazard analysis and critical control points (HAACP) system, sanitation, and flow of food through an operation. Class completion will include testing and certification.

Participants will receive the ServSafe manager book, training materials, lunch, and snacks. Those passing the exam will become certified in Food Protection Level 2 by the Ohio Department of Health.

The cost will be $200 per participant. For questions or to register, call 419-337-9210 or visit www.go.osu.edu/fultonservsafe.

Additional classes are scheduled for Level 1 Person-In-Charge (PIC) training.