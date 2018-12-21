Senior Center introducing pickleball

Fulton County senior citizens can now join the ranks of a sport gaining popularity across northwest Ohio.

Pickleball, an active game for two or four players that combines elements of table tennis, tennis, and badminton using a paddle and Wiffle-type ball, will be offered on Tuesdays in January from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

Beginners are welcome; the rules will be explained. Participants are required to bring a change of shoes to keep melting snow off of the court. For questions or more information, call 419-337-9299.