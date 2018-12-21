Blood drives scheduled

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors.

Area blood drives include: Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St., Lyons; Jan. 7, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St., Swanton; Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland, Archbold; Jan. 14, noon-6 p.m., Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta; Jan. 15, noon-6 p.m., Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.

A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

As a special thank-you for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.