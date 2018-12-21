Posted on by

Paws to Read returning to SPL


Paws to Read is returning to the Swanton Public Library. This program combines kids, dogs, and books.

Children sign up to read aloud for 15 minutes to a certified therapy dog, who is happy just to listen. Improve reading skills and have fun reading with a friendly dog at the same time.

Australian shepherd Charlie will be at the library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22. Kids can read to him in 15-minute slots; six slots are available. Slots can be shared for kids who want to come in together.

For more information or to register call 419-826-2760, visit the library’s website at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org, or visit the library at 305 Chestnut St.