NSCC gives Award of Merit

Four Fulton County residents were among 17 recipients of the Award of Merit at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

They are Stephen DeLaney, Archbold, accounting; Brooke Thatcher, Delta, medical assisting; Micah Peterson, Archbold, mechatronics; and Hannah Roth, Archbold, mechanical engineering technology.

For over 25 years, NSCC has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to the college.

During the ceremony, the college also recognized 12 students for induction into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. To be eligible for induction, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average after completing at least 18 credit hours of college coursework.

Four students were also inducted into the Kappa Beta Delta International Honor Society, recognizing “scholarship and accomplishment among students of business pursuing associate degrees.” Inductees included Amanda Andres, Kelly Anderson, Abigail Hull, Christopher Schaub, Jennifer Barnhart, Jacob Klopfenstein, Jason Stubblefield, Robert Simmons, Wesley Heuerman, Caleb Davila, Elizabeth Huffman, and Mark Oliphant.

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to encourage academic achievement for two-year college students.

