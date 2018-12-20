NSCC board approves agronomy program

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees approved in regular session Dec. 14 a new Associate of Applied Science – Agronomy program.

The program will prepare graduates for careers in agronomic related fields, with an emphasis in nutrient management and soils related opportunities, such as crop consultant, soil technician, and other related technical positions. NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson noted that over the college’s six-county service area, there is 1.6 million acres of land, with over 82 percnt in production agriculture, Dr. Thompson said that fact reinforces the importance of the new program.

He cited U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics that there were 73,600 farm operations around the state, with 14,000,000 acres of land operated in 2017. He said the value of soybean and corn harvests alone account for over $4.3 billion in value of production.

Dr. Thomson also noted that other ag-related programs are in the works, with potential areas of focus including precision agriculture and agribusiness.

In other business, the board approved: emeritus status for Lori Bird, Lynda Cramer, and Peter Beck; a new short-term certificate program, Manufacturing Foundations; a new policy on sexual misconduct, as well as policy revisions on the code of student conduct and student due process and grievances; the employment contracts of Suzanne Lammers, faculty, Developmental Mathematics, and Sarah Stubblefield, training coordinator, Industrial Technologies; promotions for Terry King to director of Data Systems and James Zeller to senior administrator of Data Systems; a title change for Ashley Pere to grant coordinator, and a market salary adjustment to James Bellamy, coordinator, Marketing and Communications; the 2017-18 college audit; miscellaneous employment contracts and one resignation; a revision to facility room rental rates.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_NSCC-board-meeting.jpg