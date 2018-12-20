Poulson finalist for Ag Teacher of Year

John Poulson, Pettisville High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, was presented an award Tuesday for being selected as one of 10 finalists for the first Golden Owl Award, also known as the Ohio Ag Teacher of the Year.

He was awarded during a surprise assembly for students in grades seven through 12. Speakers included Jerry Smithers, a Nationwide Insurance agent; Shawnda Vega, Nationwide’s corporate office; Roy Norman, Ohio Farm Bureau; Jessica Parrish, Ohio FFA; Stephen Switzer, Pettisville Schools superintendent; and Michael Lane, Pettisville High School principal.

“Mr. Poulson is an outstanding example of a mentor teacher, as so many others seek his input,” Lane said. “Those who I have personally witnessed seek guidance from Mr. Poulson are students in his FFA chapter and agriscience program, teachers in our building – especially the other science teachers, parents, our local agriculture community, and other agriscience teachers and FFA advisors throughout the state and nation. He has helped mentoring other agricultural education teachers through a sharing of his skills, knowledge, and positive encouragement to help them grow and improve their programs.”

Lane said Poulson’s students have won multiple top honors at both state and national competitions. “He makes learning fun and challenges his students to challenge themselves,” he said.

Poulson https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_poulson.jpg Poulson