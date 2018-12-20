NWO Corn and Soybean Day slated

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day will be held Friday, Jan. 18, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold.

Topics and speakers for the day include “On Field Ohio…Identifying Erosion & P Runoff Risk,” by Libby Dayton of Ohio State University, and “Implementing Cover Crops…How, Why, Economics,” by Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension, Paulding County; “Spring Management of Wheat,” Ed Lentz, OSU Extension, Hancock County; “Soybean Traits and Pest Concerns from 2018”; Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County, “Grain Storage Issues/Fumigation,” Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension, Defiance County; “Forage and Livestock Management (Category 2), Garth Ruff, OSU Extension, Henry County; and a panel discussion, “Farm Management Decisions for Sustainability on Our Farm: Using eFields to Drive Corn Nitrogen Decisions,” led by Elizabeth Hawkins, OSU field specialist.

The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day: Private Pesticide Applicator Re-certification – three hours in categories Core, 1, 2, and 6; Commercial Pesticide Applicator Re-certification – 2.5 hours in categories Core, 2A, 2C, 10C; Fertilizer Applicator Re-certification, private and commercial – one hour category 15p/15c; Michigan – four hours; and Certified Crop Advisors – 4.5 hours CM, IPM, NM, and SW.

There will also be 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2019 crop production season.

Pre-registration is $35, and should be postmarked by Jan. 7. Later registrations and at-the-door registrations are $50, space permitting. Registration includes coffee and rolls, lunch, and speaker materials.

A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors, and registration information can be found at fulton.osu.edu. For more information, contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, at 419-337-9210 or at richer.5@osu.edu.