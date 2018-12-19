NSCC holds commencement ceremony

Northwest State Community College in Archbold awarded 103 degrees and certificates to 97 students during its fall commencement ceremony Tuesday in Voinovich Auditorium.

The students were from the divisions of Allied Health, Business and Public Services, Arts and Sciences, Industrial Technologies, Nursing, and Science, Technology, Engineering Technology and Math (STEM).

Dr. Cindy Krueger, NSCC vice president for institutional effectiveness and student services, announced to those in attendance that 91 percent of the graduating class lives in the college’s six-county service area – Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, and Williams counties. She also said the class’s grade point average is 3.22.

Daniel Stuckey, of Montpelier, was student speaker. He received an Associate of Applied Business in Business Management degree, and is a member of the Kappa Beta Delta and Phi Theta Kappa honor societies.

Stuckey noted in his speech how two significant life events – the death of his father when Stuckey was eight years old, and the death of his son Josh just over 10 years ago – helped shape the direction of his life and his education.

“I thought that going to college would be impossible,” he said. “I lacked an education and I was working two jobs. I never missed a day of bus driving, and I exceeded my goals in real estate last year. I’m graduating from college at 56 years old. Never say you can’t do something until you have tried your very best to achieve it. Pursue your dreams with all that’s in you and never give up. You will not regret it.”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Larry McDougle, President Emeritus and former president of Northwest Technical College / Northwest State Community College, reflected fondly on his time at the college. He noted that, of his 45 years spent in college administration “without a doubt (that was) the best 12 years of my career.”

Twelve students were recognized as Award of Merit recipients, which are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State. They include Bret Schliesser, Amanda Andres, Kristi Schlachter, Stephen Delaney, Daniel Stuckey, Janell Marchant, Brooke Thatcher, Isabella Swartz, Noah Scheppler, Ariealle Young, Micah, Peterson, Cody Herman, Kurt Stokes, Matthew Wullf, Hannah Roth, and Trey Hesselschwardt.

The college also recognized three individuals recently awarded Emeritus status, an honorary title given for distinguished service to the academic community: Lynda Cramer, a former executive assistant to three NSCC presidents; Lori Bird, former dean of nursing; and Peter Beck, current Foundation Board chair and former Board of Trustees member.