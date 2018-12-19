Kasich signs Sierah’s Law

Gov. John Kasich gave the mother of murder victim Sierah Joughin an early Christmas gift Wednesday when he signed Ohio Senate Bill 231, or Sierah’s Law, into existence.

The eponymous legislation will allow for the creation of a database that can geographically locate violent offenders living in Ohio. While only law enforcement will be privy to the information, the law does allow concerned citizens to request basic information from their local sheriff’s office.

Sierah’s Law pertains only to those violent offenders convicted of aggravated murder, murder, voluntary manslaughter, kidnapping, and abduction. It also mandates those offenders to register their whereabouts with the local sheriff’s office annually for 10 years once they’re released from prison.

It made a final 24-3 pass through the state Senate on Dec. 6 to approve changes before being sent to Kasich’s desk. The bill was passed by the House one day earlier with a unanimous 85-0 vote.

Sierah’s Law comes about two years after it was introduced by District 2 Senator Randy Gardner. He began the process about a month after the 20-year-old Metamora resident disappeared during an evening bicycle ride on July 19, 2016. Her body was found buried three days later.

Her convicted killer, James Worley of rural Delta, sits on death row at Chillicothe Correction Institution.

Sheila Vaculik said Wednesday she was surprised to learn the governor had signed the bill after hearing he likely would wait until the new year. The signing Wednesday was so unexpected she had not made plans to be in Columbus for it.

“I was extremely excited when I got the news,” she said. “Absolute joy and a sense of accomplishment for something that wasn’t easy.”

The law has been criticized as a possible obstacle for violent offenders trying to assimilate back into society. But Vaculik sees it as more of a benefit.

“We really don’t know until we try it,” she said. “I hope it doesn’t hinder anybody in their integration back into society. But we have to give it a chance – at least work with it. When law enforcement actually acknowledged that this is something they look forward to using, that’s makes you feel good.”

Had such a database been available at the time Joughin was kidnapped, “I feel that this could have helped us,” Vaculik said.

She praised Gardner for working tirelessly to move the bill into law. “It passed because Randy worked so meticulously with so many groups. He really did the hard work,” she said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Gardner said, “Sierah’s Law is now part of Sierah Joughin’s incredible legacy. Her life was always about making other lives better. Now, her name can be forever associated with making Ohio lives safer.

“This was a long legislative journey. We would not have succeeded without the courage, strength, and perseverance of Sierah’s mom, Sheila, and her supportive family. I admire them and I am grateful for them.”

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

