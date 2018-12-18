FCCCC showcases Skills USA chapter

Leadership team members of the over 500-member Four County Career Center Skills USA chapter in Archbold include – front, from left – Elizabeth Vetter of Fairview, Alivea Valderas of Bryan, Amelia Hancock of Pettisville, Summer Collins of Ayersville, Edith Avalos of Hicksville, Oakely Demar of Tinora – middle, from left – Cailin Mysinger of Liberty Center, Alyssa Strain of Wauseon, Trinity Anthony of Bryan, Zoie Embry of Defiance, Amanda Wayne of Edgerton – back, from left – Tyson Miller of Evergreen, Elias Rash of Pettisville, Cade Keefer of Hilltop, Michael Wyrostek of Delta, Dalton Joice of North Central, and Krista Whetro, Cosmetology instructor and lead advisor. This year, Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student assemblies.

