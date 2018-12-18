Delta man sentenced for drugs

A Delta man was sentenced Dec. 14 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for two separate cases, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Keith McCullough, 41, previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on May 2 in one case, and to possession of marijuana on Aug. 24 in another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced McCullough to 11 months in prison in each case, to be served concurrently, but consecutively to a prison term imposed by Williams County Common Pleas Court. He was also ordered to pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.