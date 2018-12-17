Delta annexing more MetalX property

A 38-acre parcel of land on State Highway 109 earmarked for an expansion of MetalX was greenlighted for annexation to the Village of Delta last week by the Fulton County Commissioners.

The 2-0 vote – Commissioner Jon Rupp was not present – was the final approval to annex the vacant land parcel for the new scrap metal processing facility. Located across from the MetalX property at State Highway 109 and U.S. 20A, and immediately north of the NatureFresh Farms greenhouse complex, the acreage will be used to accommodate MetalX’s non-ferrous metal processing operations.

Development of the property is expected within the next two or three years.

York Township trustees signed off on the annexation Nov. 14. The township’s agreement includes a provision for receiving a portion of Delta’s income tax revenue from MetalX for the next 10 years.

Trustee Tom Tedrow said he isn’t certain how much tax revenue the township will receive annually but it isn’t substantial. He said all of the trustees were in favor of the annexation.

“It will generate industry. That will help,” Tedrow said.

Delta Administrator Brad Peebles, who was present for the commissioners’ vote, said no objections by the public have been raised about the annexation. “It’s another positive for Fulton County,” he said.

Development plans for the acreage haven’t been finalized, MetalX spokesperson Tina Bobliya said. The company is currently focusing on completing the new Delta facility. Construction, which began in November of 2017, continues; however, the scrap yard has begun operating on a limited basis with 40 employees.

Bobliya said Danny Rifkin, the company’s president and CEO, is grateful for the local support given to the company.

Based in Waterloo, Ind., MetalX bought the former M&K Metal Processors in Delta in July of 2017. It was reopened as a branded MetalX operation concentrating on commercial businesses and community recycling.

MetalX announced in August last year it would construct a $35 million scrap processing plant on 60 acres at the intersection of US 20A and State Route 109.

The new facility will eventually expand operations that will include an E-Crane reaching more than 100 feet and a Mega Shredder. About 100 people are expected to be hired for positions by mid-2019. Applicants for all positions can send a resume to employment@metalx.net; they must specifically request the Delta West facility.

The company has main processing plants located in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Commissioner Jeff Rupp said the MetalX annexation is a benefit for the community. “We just couldn’t be happier to have them here,” he said.

