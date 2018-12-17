SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 6

11:19 a.m., 8020 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., littering.

1:51 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

3:57 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:33 p.m., 11759 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., larceny.

5:26 p.m., 26450 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., Camp Palmer, assist other unit.

5:59 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:16 p.m., 6990 State Highway 66, German Twp., Cline Bros. Roofing, civil matter.

8:53 p.m., 2838 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:35 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 7

5:56 a.m., 4810 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

9:44 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

10:19 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, IAC, miscellaneous assist.

11:55 a.m., 26076 County Road J, Franklin Twp., Jr.’s Trucking and Towing, miscellaneous assist.

5:35 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:45 p.m., 5657 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

6:25 p.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., White City Restaurant, assist public.

7:43 p.m., 4465 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, Dec. 8

6:54 a.m., Mulberry at Sand Creek, Fairfield Twp., Mich., assist other unit.

9;05 a.m., 2541 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

10:36 a.m., 14293 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., GitRDone, burglary.

10:41 a.m., 11650 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:56 a.m., U.S. 127 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

12:22 p.m., 201 N. Gorham St., Fayette, civil matter.

1:09 p.m., County Road L at County Road 8-2, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

2:22 p.m., 1617 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:11 p.m., 5657 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

9 p.m., 3898 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:10 p.m., 14509 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 9

1:34 a.m., State Highway 64 at U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:04 a.m., 14100 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:01 p.m., 3900 Waterville-Swanton Road, Swanton, Swanton Reservoir, reckless operation.

3:31 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:54 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

4:28 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, 911 hang-up.

5:07 p.m., 5657 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:35 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.

Monday, Dec. 10

12:07 a.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

6:17 a.m., 5525 State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:19 a.m., 15653 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

10:27 a.m., 8397 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:49 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, miscellaneous assist.

5:06 p.m., 491 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Murphy USA, injury accident.

5:29 p.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

5:53 p.m., County Road 21 at State Highway 2, German Twp., injury accident.

7:28 p.m., N. Defiance Street at E. Lutz Road, Archbold, fight.

11:42 p.m., 23814 County Road L, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

1 a.m., 9280 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

4:29 a.m., 400 N. Park St. #15, Fayette, unruly juvenile.

11:22 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:35 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

4:30 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, harassment reported.

5:12 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

10:32 p.m., 4073 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

11:37 p.m., 5753 County Road M, Fulton Twp., miscellaneous assist.

11:51 p.m., 11704 County Road 12, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

5:46 a.m., County Road J at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:34 a.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:39 a.m., 1693 County Road 7, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:50 a.m., 2273 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

1:47 p.m., 6990 State Highway 66, German Twp., Cline Bros. Roofing, keep the peace.

3:28 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:42 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, suspicious activity.

9:33 p.m., 2850 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:57 p.m., 10034 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

Thursday, Dec. 13

3:17 a.m., County Road C at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:40 a.m., 4850 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

7:06 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.