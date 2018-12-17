Latta holding constituent one-on-one meetings Monday

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) will be available for one-on-one meetings with constituents Monday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m., at the Fulton County Administration Building, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.

Residents can meet individually with Latta and discuss issues important to them and their families. Staff will also be available to assist with casework or help residents with any issues they may have with the federal government.

Residents are not required to RSVP, but should contact Latta’s office at 800-541-6446 with questions.