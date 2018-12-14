Latta to host one-on-one meetings in Wauseon

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) will be available for one-on-one meetings with constituents at the Fulton County Administration Building on Monday, Dec. 17. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., residents can meet individually with Congressman Latta and discuss the issues that are most important to them and their families. Staff will also be available to assist with casework or help residents with any issues they may have with the federal government.

Residents are not required to RSVP, but should contact Congressman Latta’s office at (800) 541-6446 if they have any questions.