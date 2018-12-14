Arrests made following thefts from vehicles in Fulton, Henry counties

Arrests have been made in connection with thefts in Fulton and Henry counties, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop at County Road C and County Road 5 in Swancreek Township on Thursday. During the stop, three individuals were identified as suspects in recent thefts from vehicles in Henry and Fulton counties. Taylor Holdridge of Bryan, Christian McCowan of Jasper, Mich., and a juvenile from Jasper were in the vehicle.

McCowan and the juvenile were taken into custody and Holdridge was released pending further investigation.

Any residents of Fulton County that may have experienced theft from their vehicles are encouraged to report them to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 419-335-4010. Anyone with knowledge or information related to the investigation is also asked to the call the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office working in coordination.